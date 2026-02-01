Bain Capital finalises plans to acquire FineToday Holdings in $1.29 billion deal, Nikkei reports
Feb 1 : Bain Capital has finalised plans to acquire FineToday Holdings, the Japanese personal-care company behind the Tsubaki shampoo brand, in a deal expected to be worth around 200 billion yen ($1.29 billion), Nikkei reported on Sunday.
Private equity firm CVC Capital Partners plans to divest all of FineToday's shares, the report added.
Reuters could not immediately verify the report.
($1 = 154.7600 yen)
Source: Reuters
Also worth reading
Content is loading...