Logo
Logo

Business

Bain Capital finalises plans to acquire FineToday Holdings in $1.29 billion deal, Nikkei reports
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

Bain Capital finalises plans to acquire FineToday Holdings in $1.29 billion deal, Nikkei reports

Bain Capital finalises plans to acquire FineToday Holdings in $1.29 billion deal, Nikkei reports

FILE PHOTO: Logo of Bain Capital is screened at a news conference in Tokyo, Japan September 28, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon//File Photo

01 Feb 2026 05:48PM (Updated: 01 Feb 2026 05:51PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Feb 1 : Bain Capital has finalised plans to acquire FineToday Holdings, the Japanese personal-care company behind the Tsubaki shampoo brand, in a deal expected to be worth around 200 billion yen ($1.29 billion), Nikkei reported on Sunday.

Private equity firm CVC Capital Partners plans to divest all of FineToday's shares, the report added.

Reuters could not immediately verify the report.

($1 = 154.7600 yen)

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement