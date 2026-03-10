Logo
Bain Capital nears final close of record $10.5 billion Asia fund, sources say
The Bain Capital logo is seen in this illustration taken February 4, 2026. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

10 Mar 2026 06:36PM
HONG KONG, March 10 : Bain Capital is close to wrapping up fundraising for its sixth pan-Asia private equity fund after raising about $10.5 billion, two people with knowledge of the matter said Tuesday, well exceeding its $7 billion target.

The firm has bagged $9 billion from fund investors, or the so-called limited partners, and plans to contribute $1.5 billion of its own capital, making the vehicle its largest Asia-focused fund to date, one of the people said.

The sources declined to be named as the information is private.

Bain Capital has separately raised about $2 billion for a buyout fund targeting mid-cap deals in Japan, the sources said.

The Boston-based investment firm declined to comment.

Bloomberg first reported the fundraising amounts on Tuesday.

Source: Reuters
