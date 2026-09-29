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Bangladesh eyes Airbus deal for 10 aircraft after Boeing order
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Bangladesh eyes Airbus deal for 10 aircraft after Boeing order

Bangladesh eyes Airbus deal for 10 aircraft after Boeing order

The logo of Airbus is picuted at the Airbus facility in Montoir-de-Bretagne near Saint-Nazaire, France, March 4, 2022. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

29 Sep 2026 08:40PM
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DHAKA, Sept 29 : Bangladesh is looking to buy 10 aircraft from France's Airbus for Biman Bangladesh Airlines, a minister said on Tuesday, as the government pushes ahead with plans to expand the national carrier's fleet days after signing a deal for 11 additional Boeing jets.

• The government could sign an agreement with Airbus as early as October, Civil Aviation and Tourism Minister M. Rashiduzzaman Millat said

• The proposed purchase includes four A350-900 wide-body aircraft and six A321neo narrow-body jets

• The proposed Airbus acquisition would add to Biman's Boeing commitments, which now total 25 aircraft, including the latest order for five 787-10 Dreamliners and six 737-8 MAX jets

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• The planned A350s would mainly operate high-demand routes to the Middle East and long-haul services to Europe and North America, while the A321neos would be deployed on regional and shorter-haul routes

• Biman, whose fleet of 19 aircraft consists mainly of Boeing jets and Dash-8 turboprops, serves slightly more than 20 per cent of the country's air passengers, according to Millat

Source: Reuters
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