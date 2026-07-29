Bangladesh's US-Bangla to buy 21 Boeing aircraft in $1.5 billion expansion

DHAKA, July 29 : Bangladesh's leading private carrier, US-Bangla Airlines, plans to acquire 21 Boeing aircraft in a deal worth about $1.5 billion to expand its international network, it said on Wednesday.

The order, announced at the "Beyond with Boeing" event in Dhaka, includes 15 Boeing 737-8 aircraft and six Boeing 737-800s, with deliveries scheduled by the end of 2027.

Bangladesh's international air travel market generates an estimated $5.8 billion annually, but foreign airlines carry the majority of passengers, resulting in a significant outflow of foreign currency.

As the country tries to tackle the issue and also boost trade ties with the United States, Bangladesh agreed in April to buy 14 Boeing aircraft worth about $3.7 billion at list prices.

US-Bangla Airlines said Wednesday's deal was about much more than just fleet expansion.

"It reflects our long-term vision to transform US-Bangla from an airline into a fully integrated global aviation group," Mohammad Abdullah Al Mamun, managing director of US-Bangla Airlines, said at the event, attended by government officials, diplomats, and Boeing executives.

In addition to buying aircraft, Mamun said the company, founded in 2014, was investing in technology, training, maintenance, cargo, catering and infrastructure to support the long-term growth of Bangladesh's aviation sector.

US-Bangla said the new aircraft would support expansion across South Asia, Southeast Asia, East Asia and the Middle East, including planned services to Bengaluru, Colombo, Kathmandu, Beijing, Penang, Kuwait and Madinah, subject to regulatory approvals.