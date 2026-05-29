Bank of Italy engaging with global AI firms, governor says

MILAN, May 29 : The Bank of Italy is in touch with global provides of artificial intelligence technology ahead of the release of new AI models to the financial sector, Governor Fabio Panetta said in his annual keynote speech on Friday.

* The discussions aim to ensure new AI models are properly implemented once they become publicly accessible.

* The Bank of Italy launched in recent days discussions with national authorities, financial players and their IT services providers on the subject.

* Banks are responsible for ensuring their systems' protection and continuity, once the use third-party providers these companies bear the same responsibility.

* The response cannot be purely technological but requires action by executive bodies which must set up sound governance and control frameworks, Panetta said.