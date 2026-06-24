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Bank of Korea board member raises concerns about house prices, leveraged stock investments
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Bank of Korea board member raises concerns about house prices, leveraged stock investments

Bank of Korea board member raises concerns about house prices, leveraged stock investments

The logo of the Bank of Korea is seen on the top of its building in Seoul, South Korea, March 8, 2016. Picture taken on March 8, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

24 Jun 2026 10:02AM (Updated: 24 Jun 2026 10:11AM)
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SEOUL, June 24 : A board member of the Bank of Korea, Hwang Kun-il, said the central bank would more closely monitor financial stability risks such as household debt and leveraged stock investments.

Here are some details: 

• "There are worries about household debt growth rising again as house prices continue to increase in the Seoul area and leveraged asset investments grow," Hwang said in remarks released with the central bank's semi-annual financial stability report.

• The central bank needs to be wary of the possibility of growing inequality becoming a potential financial stability risk, Hwang said.

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• Volatility in financial and foreign exchange markets also increased in the first half of this year, Hwang said.

• A world-beating AI-driven rally in South Korea's stock market has fuelled a boom in risky investments by retail investors, with their borrowed investments at record levels.

Source: Reuters
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