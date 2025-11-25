Logo
Barrick committed to Pakistan's Reko Diq copper project, says interim CEO
People visit a section sponsored by Canadian headquartered mining company Barrick Gold Corporation at the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) annual conference in Toronto, Ontario, Canada March 7, 2023. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

25 Nov 2025 10:14PM
KARACHI :Barrick Mining Corp remains committed to its Reko Diq copper mine in Pakistan, one of the world's largest undeveloped deposits of the metal, and to the country as well, its interim CEO said on Tuesday, amid speculation that it is looking to exit.

The $7 billion project, in the remote, insurgency-hit western province of Balochistan, is held in an equal partnership between the company and the Pakistani authorities and is expected to start production by the end of 2028.

Barrick's board had raised the possibility of splitting the company’s assets, which could include the outright sale of the Reko Diq Mine and the company’s African assets, Reuters reported earlier this month, citing sources familiar with the company's thinking.

"Barrick remains committed to the Reko Diq project and to Pakistan, Mark Hill told Reuters.

Source: Reuters
