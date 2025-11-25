Barrick committed to Pakistan's Reko Diq copper project, says interim CEO

KARACHI :Barrick Mining Corp remains committed to its Reko Diq copper mine in Pakistan, one of the world's largest undeveloped deposits of the metal, and to the country as well, its interim CEO said on Tuesday, amid speculation that it is looking to exit.

The $7 billion project, in the remote, insurgency-hit western province of Balochistan, is held in an equal partnership between the company and the Pakistani authorities and is expected to start production by the end of 2028.

Barrick's board had raised the possibility of splitting the company’s assets, which could include the outright sale of the Reko Diq Mine and the company’s African assets, Reuters reported earlier this month, citing sources familiar with the company's thinking.

"Barrick remains committed to the Reko Diq project and to Pakistan, Mark Hill told Reuters.