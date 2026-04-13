Basic-Fit data breach exposes details of gym members in Netherlands, elsewhere

April 13 : Gym operator Basic-Fit has suffered a data breach involving "active members in several countries" and affecting around 200,000 of its clients in the Netherlands alone, it said on Monday.

Basic-Fit runs gyms in 12 countries across Europe and has more than 4.5 million members in France, Germany and Spain, among others.

• Breach involves members' bank account details, names, birth dates and contact information

• Basic-Fit says the unauthorised access was detected by its system monitoring tools and was stopped within minutes

• Members whose data is involved have been informed, Basic-Fit says

• The company does not hold members' identification documents and no passwords were accessed