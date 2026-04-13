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Basic-Fit data breach exposes details of a million gym members 
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Business

Basic-Fit data breach exposes details of a million gym members 

Basic-Fit data breach exposes details of a million gym members 

A man holds a laptop computer as cyber code is projected on him in this illustration picture taken on May 13, 2017. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel/Illustration

13 Apr 2026 02:53PM (Updated: 13 Apr 2026 05:16PM)
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April 13 : Gym operator Basic-Fit has suffered a data breach involving around 1 million members with 200,000 in the Netherlands alone, a company spokesperson said on Monday.

Basic-Fit owns gyms serving over 4.5 million customers across six European countries including France, Germany, and Spain. It also runs a franchise model in six other countries, which uses a separate system and was not affected by the leak.

• Breach involves members' bank account details, names, birth dates and contact information

• Basic-Fit says the unauthorised access was detected by its system monitoring tools and was stopped within minutes

• Members whose data is involved have been informed, Basic-Fit says

• The company noted it does not hold members' identification documents and no passwords were accessed, adding that the main risk for affected members would be potential phishing attempts

Source: Reuters
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