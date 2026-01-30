Batista brothers' PicPay valued at $2.5 billion as shares jump in Nasdaq debut

Jan 29 : Shares of PicPay, controlled by the billionaire Batista family, jumped 2.6 per cent in their Nasdaq debut on Thursday, valuing the Brazilian digital bank at $2.53 billion.
Source: Reuters
Also worth reading
Content is loading...
Jan 29 : Shares of PicPay, controlled by the billionaire Batista family, jumped 2.6 per cent in their Nasdaq debut on Thursday, valuing the Brazilian digital bank at $2.53 billion.
We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.
To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.
Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us