Batista brothers' PicPay valued at $2.5 billion as shares jump in Nasdaq debut
Joesley Batista walks around Times Square while the Brazilian digital bank PicPay logo is displayed at the Nasdaq building, after ringing the opening bell on the Nasdaq stock exchange during the company's IPO at the Nasdaq Market site, in New York City, U.S., January 29, 2026. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

30 Jan 2026 01:19AM
Jan 29 : Shares of PicPay, controlled by the billionaire Batista family, jumped 2.6 per cent in their Nasdaq debut on Thursday, valuing the Brazilian digital bank at $2.53 billion.

Source: Reuters
