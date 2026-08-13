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Battery cell production at Ohio plant to restart for GM EVs
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Battery cell production at Ohio plant to restart for GM EVs

Battery cell production at Ohio plant to restart for GM EVs

The GM logo is displayed at the new location of the General Motors Headquarters in Detroit, Michigan, U.S., January 12, 2026. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

13 Aug 2026 04:47AM (Updated: 13 Aug 2026 06:20AM)
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DETROIT, Aug 12 : A factory jointly owned by General Motors and LG Energy Solution in northeast Ohio is scheduled to restart production of battery cells next week after a seven-month shutdown. 

On Monday, a majority of laid-off workers will resume making batteries at the Ultium Cells joint-venture plant, Tom Gallagher, vice president of operations for Ultium, said in an interview.

In total, 1,400 will be working at the facility. 

The company ceased battery-cell production there in January because of a drop in consumer demand for electric vehicles. 

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• The other GM and LG JV plant, in Tennessee, now makes energy storage system batteries instead of EV batteries.

• Earlier this week, battery manufacturer Samsung SDI purchased GM's stake in the joint venture the companies had formed to make EV battery cells at an under-construction Indiana plant.

Source: Reuters
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