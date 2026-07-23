Besi posts sharp rise in quarterly orders

July 23 : BE Semiconductor Industries (Besi) on Thursday reported a 128.8 per cent rise in its quarterly orders, driven by demand for AI, hybrid bonding, photonics and data centre applications.

Investors are betting on rising demand for Besi's hybrid bonding solutions, a chip-packaging technology that enables two chips to be directly bonded together, citing the company's first-mover advantage as AI-driven demand accelerates.

Besi posted orders of 292.9 million euros ($334.8 million)for the second quarter, up from 128 million euros a year earlier.

"We see order momentum continuing in the third quarter due to ongoing demand strength for current and future AI applications as well as improvement in Besi's traditional mainstream end-user markets," Chief Executive Richard W. Blickman said in a statement.

The company expects revenue to increase between 10 per cent and 15 per cent in the third quarter, against 249.9 million euros reported in the April-June period.

($1 = 0.8748 euros)