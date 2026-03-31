Logo
Logo

Business

Big Tech's $635 billion AI spending faces energy shock test, S&P Global says
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

Big Tech's $635 billion AI spending faces energy shock test, S&P Global says

Big Tech's $635 billion AI spending faces energy shock test, S&P Global says
An Amazon Web Services AI data center in New Carlisle, Indiana, U.S., October 3, 2025. REUTERS/Noah Berger for AWS
Big Tech's $635 billion AI spending faces energy shock test, S&P Global says
File Photo: A car drives past a building of the Digital Realty Data Center in Ashburn, Virginia, U.S., March 17, 2025. REUTERS/Leah Millis/File Photo
31 Mar 2026 02:23PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO, March 31 : Massive investments in artificial intelligence that underpinned record runs in equities face a major hurdle as the Middle East crisis clouds prospects for growth and energy costs, said Melissa Otto, head of research at S&P Global Visible Alpha.

Before the Iran war broke out, tech giants Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Meta planned to spend about $635 billion on data centres, chips, and other AI infrastructure in 2026, S&P Global has said.

That figure was up from $383 billion the prior year and just $80 billion in 2019.

Although tech companies have yet to signal cutbacks in those capital investments, persistently high oil prices could force spending revisions in the first and second quarters, bringing a "really meaningful correction in all equity markets," Otto said.

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

"I think if the capex numbers get pulled back, if in fact energy prices are not reflected in earnings, that could be a catalyst," she added in an interview in Tokyo on Monday.

Euphoria over AI had carried global stock indexes beyond the highs of 2025, with bright hopes for the trend to run further, but it has lost steam since the conflict.

At the same time, energy costs are becoming a constraint.

Data centres require vast amounts of electricity, making the AI dependent on power prices and infrastructure capacity.

At the CERAWeek energy conference in Houston last week, oil executives warned supply risks are not fully reflected in prices, Otto said, raising concerns about further increases with ripple effects for the global economy.

"We're seeing this big question around global growth," Otto added. "Because if you have energy prices jumping 30 per cent, that's going to hurt consumers, that's going to hurt companies."

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement