Binance says Asia expansion plans remain on track after US$6.3 billion hack
Three of five planned Asian licences are nearing approval, Binance's Asia-Pacific head told CNA’s Elizabeth Neo.
SINGAPORE: Binance said its plans to obtain five additional licences in Asia remain on track despite the recent US$6.3 billion (S$8.1 billion) hack that hit the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, with three licence applications at an advanced stage.
While Binance has faced intense scrutiny after the cyberattack three weeks ago, it has since covered all losses resulting from the theft and says all affected customers have been fully compensated.
Binance's head of Asia-Pacific SB Seker told CNA on the sidelines of the Singapore FinTech Festival on Wednesday (Nov 18) that the company's handling of the incident had demonstrated its ability to manage operational risks.
He added that Binance has no plans to scale back its Asia expansion strategy following the hack, noting that the “five (licences) are still on track”.
“Out of the five (more licences), three are in very mature stages, and I would say they are quite imminent,” he said.
“The conversations with regulators have been fascinating because we've gotten really good feedback that we handled this crisis management in the way they expected us to.”
While Mr Seker did not identify the planned markets, Binance currently holds operating licences in more than 10 markets globally.
He has said South and Southeast Asia are key priorities for the company. Further details of its planned expansion are expected to be unveiled in the first quarter of 2027.
Binance has been seeking licences across Asia as regulators tighten oversight of the sector and more markets introduce licensing requirements for digital asset service providers.
WITHDRAWALS STABILISED
Mr Seker acknowledged that withdrawals surged in the immediate aftermath of the cyberattack but had since tapered off.
“There was obviously a spike in withdrawals, but that stabilised largely over the last couple of days,” he said.
“We're seeing net inflows again.”
Mr Seker added that Binance had replenished a significant portion of its reserves used to cover losses and that the heist did not disrupt day-to-day operations.
GREATER FOCUS ON CYBERSECURITY MEASURES
The hack has renewed focus on cybersecurity risks facing crypto platforms and the growing sophistication of attacks targeting the sector.
Binance linked the incident to North Korean hackers who used fake job interviews and malicious software.
Since then, the company has tightened internal controls, strengthened wallet-risk frameworks and increased its use of artificial intelligence tools to detect threats.
“A lot of these threat vectors are AI-driven to begin with,” Mr Seker said. “We're starting to use AI much more to detect these threats much more quickly.”
He added that Binance has also been working with partners in both the crypto and AI sectors to prepare for what it expects will be an ongoing wave of increasingly sophisticated attacks.
Despite the incident, Mr Seker noted that demand for digital assets remain strong across Asia, including Singapore.
He said: “Singapore continues to be a major growth driver. If you look at retail, within the age brackets of 18 to 25, 25 to 36, the level of interaction with crypto is steepening … so it's a market we watch very closely.”
ROLE OF STABLECOINS
The hack also thrust stablecoins – cryptocurrencies designed to maintain a stable value relative to another asset – into the spotlight, with issuers playing a key role in helping contain the fallout.
“We were able to step in very quickly and freeze about US$1.1 billion that was associated with that hack,” Mr Kash Razzaghi, chief commercial officer of Circle, the issuer of the USDC stablecoin that is pegged 1:1 to the United States dollar, told CNA.
The intervention highlighted how stablecoin issuers can play a crucial role in limiting the fallout from major crypto security breaches.
While blockchain transactions can be completed within seconds, issuers of some stablecoins can freeze assets under certain circumstances, helping authorities and companies respond to security breaches.
Mr Razzaghi said the incident underscored the need for stronger safeguards across the industry, adding that many major crypto thefts stemmed not from flaws in blockchain technology itself but from human error and social-engineering attacks.
“In many cases, these hacks are actually less about the technology and more about missteps in terms of the hackers coming in and building relationships and bypassing protocols,” he said.