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Bitcoin falls 4% to over three-month low
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Business

Bitcoin falls 4% to over three-month low

Bitcoin falls 4% to over three-month low

A sign advertising the presence of a Bitcoin ATM is reflected in a shop window in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, April 3, 2026. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

04 Jun 2026 05:12AM
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June 3 : Bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency by market value, on Wednesday fell 4 per cent to $64,721.39, the lowest since February 28.

Source: Reuters
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