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Blue Origin to expand Florida campus with new $600 million facility
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Blue Origin to expand Florida campus with new $600 million facility

Blue Origin to expand Florida campus with new $600 million facility

FILE PHOTO: An aerial view shows the Blue Origin manufacturing facility at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, U.S., April 6, 2026. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

23 May 2026 06:36AM
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May 22 : Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on Friday announced a $600 million expansion of Blue Origin's Rocket Park campus in Cape Canaveral.

The expansion comes as Blue Origin rival, Elon Musk's SpaceX, prepares to go public targeting a valuation of $1.75 trillion.

Here are a few details on the expansion:

• The new 830,000-square-foot upper stage manufacturing facility will support 500 aerospace jobs, with an average salary of more than $98,000.

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• "Project Horizon is the latest and most ambitious chapter in Blue Origin's decade-long commitment to Florida," Blue Origin CEO Dave Limp said in a statement.

• Since 2015, Blue Origin has scaled to nearly 4,000 employees and invested more than $2.3 billion across 500 Florida suppliers, Limp said.

• The project will receive support through the Spaceport Improvement Program, a partnership between Space Florida and the Florida Department of Transportation, that has funded Blue Origin's new pad at Launch Complex 36.

• Blue Origin, which is billionaire Jeff Bezos' space company, is currently the only company that manufactures and launches rockets from Florida.

• In April, federal aviation regulators ordered Blue Origin to investigate the upper-stage malfunction of its New Glenn rocket during a failed satellite launch from Florida.

Source: Reuters
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