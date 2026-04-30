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Blue Owl sold about half its SpaceX holding at $1.25 trillion valuation, co-CEO says
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Blue Owl sold about half its SpaceX holding at $1.25 trillion valuation, co-CEO says

Blue Owl sold about half its SpaceX holding at $1.25 trillion valuation, co-CEO says

FILE PHOTO: A man walks past a logo for Blue Owl Capital on a midtown Manhattan office building in New York City, U.S., February 24, 2026. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

30 Apr 2026 11:48PM
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NEW YORK, April 30 : Blue Owl sold about half its investment in SpaceX at a $1.25 trillion valuation, the alternative asset manager's co-CEO Marc Lipschultz said on Thursday.

"Specifically at SpaceX... we made about 10 (times) our money on that investment," Lipschultz said on a conference call with analysts. "We've sold about half of it at a $1.25 trillion valuation, still holding about half of it."

SpaceX is expected to go public later this year at a possible valuation of $1.75 trillion, raising about $75 billion in what would be the largest public listing on record. The deal could put founder and CEO Elon Musk on track to become the world's first trillionaire.

New York-based Blue Owl was one of SpaceX's earliest lenders and eventually made an equity investment, Lipschultz added.

Blue Owl bought stock in two classes of shares in SpaceX in 2021, a 2025 securities filing shows.

Source: Reuters
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