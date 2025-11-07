Logo
Boeing gets 15 Dreamliner aircraft order from Kazakhstan's Air Astana
Boeing gets 15 Dreamliner aircraft order from Kazakhstan's Air Astana

The engine of a Boeing Dreamliner 787-9, operated by Riyadh Air, is displayed at the 55th International Paris Airshow at Le Bourget Airport near Paris, France, June 17, 2025. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

07 Nov 2025 05:39AM
Boeing said on Thursday it had received an order for up to 15 787 Dreamliners from Kazakhstan carrier Air Astana.

Source: Reuters
