BOJ chief says Japan's financial conditions remain accommodative

TOKYO, April 9 : Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda said on Thursday real interest rates are clearly negative and keeping the country's financial conditions accommodative.

"There is a possibility increased fiscal spending could crowd out private investment by pushing up market interest rates," Ueda told parliament.

"But Japan's short- and medium-term real interest rates are clearly negative. Such accommodative financial conditions are leading to a moderate uptrend in private capital expenditure," he said.