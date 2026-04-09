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BOJ chief says Japan's financial conditions remain accommodative
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BOJ chief says Japan's financial conditions remain accommodative

BOJ chief says Japan's financial conditions remain accommodative

FILE PHOTO: Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda attends a press conference after a BOJ policy meeting in Tokyo, Japan, March 19, 2026. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo

09 Apr 2026 12:51PM
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TOKYO, April 9 : Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda said on Thursday real interest rates are clearly negative and keeping the country's financial conditions accommodative.

"There is a possibility increased fiscal spending could crowd out private investment by pushing up market interest rates," Ueda told parliament.

"But Japan's short- and medium-term real interest rates are clearly negative. Such accommodative financial conditions are leading to a moderate uptrend in private capital expenditure," he said.

Source: Reuters
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