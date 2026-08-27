BOJ deputy governor Himino calls for 'timely' rate hike

URAWA, Japan, Aug 27 : Bank of Japan Deputy Governor Ryozo Himino said on Thursday raising interest rates in a timely manner will help avoid a spike in inflation that would require abrupt rate hikes in the future.

"If underlying inflation deviates above our 2 per cent target, that would have an adverse impact on the economy. We should pay greater attention to upside risks to prices than in the past," Himino said in a speech to business leaders.

"In-depth deliberations should be held at each monetary policy meeting with these perspectives in mind," he said.

Himino said adjusting still-loose financial conditions through rate hikes would help distribute assets more efficiently to investment with growth potential.

With underlying inflation approaching 2 per cent, the BOJ must focus on stabilising price growth around that level, he added.

A weak yen, for one, could push up inflation at a faster pace than in the past, Himino said, adding that the impact of exchange-rate moves on inflation is among key factors the BOJ will look at in guiding policy.

"As we are still pressing on the accelerator, or keeping financial conditions accommodative, I believe we will need to ease off in a timely manner through rate hikes," he said.

"In doing so, we need to check various bits of information" including economic and price developments and financial conditions, Himino said.