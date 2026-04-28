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BOJ keeps rates steady but 3 board members dissent, call for hike
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BOJ keeps rates steady but 3 board members dissent, call for hike

BOJ keeps rates steady but 3 board members dissent, call for hike

FILE PHOTO: The Japanese national flag flies at the Bank of Japan building in Tokyo, Japan March 18, 2024. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo

28 Apr 2026 11:17AM (Updated: 28 Apr 2026 11:18AM)
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TOKYO, April 28 : The Bank of Japan kept interest rates steady on Tuesday but three in the nine-member board proposed hiking borrowing costs, signalling the bank's concern over inflationary pressures from the Middle East conflict.

As widely expected, the central bank left unchanged its short-term policy rate at 0.75 per cent in a two-day meeting that ended on Tuesday. Board members Hajime Takata, Naoki Tamura and Junko Nakagawa dissented to the decision, instead calling for a hike to 1.0 per cent.

BOJ Governor Kazuo Ueda is expected to brief media on the decision at 3:30 p.m. (0630 GMT).

Source: Reuters
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