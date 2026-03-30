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BOJ watching FX movement as factor affecting economy, Governor Ueda says
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BOJ watching FX movement as factor affecting economy, Governor Ueda says

BOJ watching FX movement as factor affecting economy, Governor Ueda says

Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda attends a press conference after a BOJ policy meeting in Tokyo, Japan, March 19, 2026. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

30 Mar 2026 08:42AM
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TOKYO, March 30 : Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda said on Monday the central bank will closely watch foreign exchange rate movement as it is among factors that have a huge impact on economic and price development.

"We will guide policy appropriately by scrutinising how currency moves could affect the likelihood of achieving our growth and price forecasts, as well as risks," Ueda told parliament, when asked by an opposition lawmaker whether the BOJ could raise its policy interest rate to combat yen weakening that pushes up import costs.

Source: Reuters
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