BOJ's Tamura sees good chance of price target being met this spring
FILE PHOTO: A Japanese flag flutters atop the Bank of Japan headquarters in Tokyo, Japan December19, 2025. REUTERS/Manami Yamada/File Photo

13 Feb 2026 11:54AM (Updated: 13 Feb 2026 12:13PM)
TOKYO, Feb 13 : Bank of Japan board member Naoki Tamura said on Friday he sees a good chance of the country durably achieving its 2 per cent inflation target by around spring this year.

Tamura said inflation was becoming "endogenous and sticky" with its main driver shifting from high raw material prices to rising labour costs reflecting a tight job market.

"The underlying inflation rate has been gradually increasing and is very close to becoming embedded at 2 per cent," Tamura said in a speech.

"It's quite possible that by this spring, our 2 per cent inflation target can be judged to have been achieved," he said, signaling his preference for a near-term interest rate hike.

A former commercial bank executive, Tamura is seen as among hawkish members of the board. He was one of the two board members who unsuccessfully proposed raising the BOJ's short-term policy rate in October. At a subsequent meeting in December, the central bank raised the rate to 0.75 per cent from 0.5 per cent.

Source: Reuters
