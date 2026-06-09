Logo
Logo

Business

Bolt, Stellantis, Pony.ai to launch autonomous vehicle test program in Luxembourg
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

Bolt, Stellantis, Pony.ai to launch autonomous vehicle test program in Luxembourg

Bolt, Stellantis, Pony.ai to launch autonomous vehicle test program in Luxembourg

The logo of Stellantis is seen on the t-shirt of an employee who works on the automotive assembly line for Peugeot 308 and Peugeot 408 cars at the Stellantis factory in Mulhouse, eastern France, June 2, 2026. REUTERS/Alice Sacco

09 Jun 2026 02:02AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

June 8 : Estonian vehicle sharing platform Bolt will launch its first autonomous mobility test program in Luxembourg in collaboration with carmaker Stellantis and Chinese robotaxi operator Pony.ai, the companies said on Monday. 

• The announcement followed a joint declaration of intent signed by 18 European Union member states on large-scale cross-border tests for autonomous vehicles under the European Automotive Action Plan.

• Their pilot program will focus on validating the safety, performance and regulatory readiness of Pony.ai’s autonomous vehicles in Luxembourg's traffic environment, the companies said.

• Stellantis will contribute a mid-size van based on its L4-Ready platform, they added.

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

• The three companies aim to achieve driverless operational readiness by the end of the pilot program.

• The race to introduce autonomous vehicles across Europe has been intensifying, with automakers such as Tesla and Mercedes, along with ride-hailing platforms like Uber, ramping up efforts to launch self-driving services.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement