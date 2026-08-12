Brazil agency orders Discord chat platform to suspend livestreaming over child safety concerns

BRASILIA, Aug 12 : Brazil's data protection authority ANPD ordered chat platform Discord to suspend livestreaming features, citing failures to protect children and teens from exposure to content promoting violence, self-harm and suicide.

ANPD said Discord must prove compliance within three business days and faces potential fines of up to 50 million reais ($9.67 million) per violation. The platform can appeal the decision within 10 business days, with further appeal to ANPD's board possible.

• ANPD issued the measure on Wednesday, suspending Discord's "Go Live" livestreaming feature

• The suspension is set until Discord proves implementation of adequate protective measures for minors, the agency said in a statement

• ANPD said it found Discord lacks real-time access to livestream content, which prevents automated violation detection, and the platform relies on flawed systems and user reports

• Discord made changes to "Go Live" in early March, after Brazil's child digital protection statute was enacted, that made it less protective, the agency added.

• The ANPD investigation began last Friday after an incident in which investigators say a 13-year-old girl was persuaded to take her life by others in the online group she was part of

• Discord said in a statement that the agency's decision was "premature," adding it continues to work to identify individuals responsible for the type of incident being investigated

($1 = 5.1718 reais)