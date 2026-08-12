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Brazil agency orders Discord chat platform to suspend livestreaming over child safety concerns
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Brazil agency orders Discord chat platform to suspend livestreaming over child safety concerns

Brazil agency orders Discord chat platform to suspend livestreaming over child safety concerns

The Discord app icon on a smartphone in this illustration taken October 27, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

12 Aug 2026 11:50PM (Updated: 13 Aug 2026 01:38AM)
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BRASILIA, Aug 12 : Brazil's data protection authority ANPD ordered chat platform Discord to suspend livestreaming features, citing failures to protect children and teens from exposure to content promoting violence, self-harm and suicide.

ANPD said Discord must prove compliance within three business days and faces potential fines of up to 50 million reais ($9.67 million) per violation. The platform can appeal the decision within 10 business days, with further appeal to ANPD's board possible.

• ANPD issued the measure on Wednesday, suspending Discord's "Go Live" livestreaming feature

• The suspension is set until Discord proves implementation of adequate protective measures for minors, the agency said in a statement

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• ANPD said it found Discord lacks real-time access to livestream content, which prevents automated violation detection, and the platform relies on flawed systems and user reports

• Discord made changes to "Go Live" in early March, after Brazil's child digital protection statute was enacted, that made it less protective, the agency added.

• The ANPD investigation began last Friday after an incident in which investigators say a 13-year-old girl was persuaded to take her life by others in the online group she was part of

• Discord said in a statement that the agency's decision was "premature," adding it continues to work to identify individuals responsible for the type of incident being investigated

($1 = 5.1718 reais)

Source: Reuters
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