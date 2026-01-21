Brazil central bank liquidates Banco Master's Will as Mastercard suspends cards

SAO PAULO/BRASILIA, Jan 21 : Brazil's central bank ordered on Wednesday the liquidation of Will Financeira SA, a unit of troubled lender Banco Master, in the latest drastic step involving illiquid institutions tied to the conglomerate.

The move comes a day after Mastercard said it had suspended Will Bank cards from its network due to non-compliance with settlement schedules under its payments arrangement.

Will's liquidation, the central bank said in a statement, stemmed from the firm's worsening financial condition, insolvency, and conflicts of interest related to its control by Banco Master, which itself was liquidated in November.

Amid a severe crisis marked by a large volume of short-term liabilities and illiquid assets, the Master group had since last year faced funds being blocked as collateral by Mastercard to meet payment settlement requirements.

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

INEVITABLE MOVE, CENTRAL BANK SAYS

The central bank late last year had opted not to liquidate Will alongside Master - a harsher measure that would have effectively closed operations - citing "the concrete possibility of a solution that would preserve the functioning" of the unit.

At a November 17 meeting with central bank officials, a day before Master's shutdown, controlling shareholder Daniel Vorcaro said he expected to sign a deal to sell Will Financeira the following day, which did not happen.

On Wednesday, the regulator said the liquidation had become "inevitable" after attempts at a market solution failed.

Master, a mid-sized lender, was liquidated amid a federal police probe into alleged fraud involving the trading of non‑existent credit securities, in addition to what the central bank described as a severe liquidity crisis, sharp financial deterioration and serious rule violations.