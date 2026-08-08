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Brazil tightens crypto transfers to curb fraud
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Brazil tightens crypto transfers to curb fraud

Brazil tightens crypto transfers to curb fraud

Representation of cryptocurrencies are seen in this illustration taken September 10, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

08 Aug 2026 06:29AM
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SAO PAULO, Aug 7 : Brazil's central bank said on Friday that some cryptocurrency transfers will have to be delayed by up to 24 hours under new anti-fraud rules.

• The central bank said the move reflects the growing use of virtual assets, including stablecoins, to quickly move money obtained through financial scams.

• The rule, which takes effect next year, applies to transfers over $10,000 sent to foreign virtual-asset firms or to self-custody wallets.

• The threshold can be measured per transaction or by a customer's total transfers in a single day.

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• The central bank said the delay could also apply to other transactions that require closer scrutiny under risk-management policies.

• It added that the measure is not an asset freeze and does not permanently block transfers.

Source: Reuters
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