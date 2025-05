SAO PAULO : Brazilian fintech Meliuz said it has filed for a primary offering of shares with the aim of raising funds for the acquisition of bitcoin, with pricing scheduled for June 12.

In a securities filing on Friday, Meliuz said the offering involves the primary distribution of, initially, 17,006,803 common shares to the amount of 150 million reais ($26.45 million). The operation may be expanded by up to 200 per cent of the total shares initially offered, it added.

($1 = 5.6704 reais)