Brazil's Nubank says it is not pursuing deal with Monzo

SAO PAULO, Sept 30 : Brazilian digital lender Nubank said on Wednesday it is not pursuing a transaction with Monzo, after media reports had said Nubank was in early-stage talks to acquire the British digital bank.

• In a securities filing, Nubank said it regularly evaluates opportunities that could support growth and long-term goals, including investments and acquisitions

• Nubank, which is listed as Nu Holdings, said its capital allocation framework is unchanged

• Nubank said it is focused on its strategic priorities: "deepening its position in Brazil, scaling its businesses in Mexico and Colombia, and building its presence in the United States and around the world through Nu Global"

• Shares in Nu Holdings were up nearly 7 per cent in trading in New York, after falling earlier this week on the media reports