Brazil's Omnia, Casa dos Ventos sign $2 billion energy deal for TikTok data center

SAO PAULO, May 18 : Omnia, the data center platform of Brazil's Patria Investments, has signed a $2 billion, 20-year energy supply agreement with renewable generator Casa dos Ventos to power a data center it is building for TikTok-owner ByteDance, the companies told Reuters.

The data center, located at the Pecem port complex in the northeastern state of Ceara, is the largest under development in Brazil, with estimated total investment of 200 billion reais ($39.87 billion).

• Energy to come from the 630-megawatt Ibiapaba wind complex and the Dom Inocencio wind farm in Piaui state, both owned by Casa dos Ventos

• Deal structured as a self-production model, giving Omnia a stake in Casa dos Ventos' assets; stake size not disclosed

• Construction started in January; initial operations expected in the third quarter of 2027, expanding gradually through 2029

• Deal marks the largest contract Casa dos Ventos has signed with a single client, supporting plans to add 2.1 gigawatts in capacity and invest 11 billion reais

• Environmental groups raised concerns about water use and potential impacts on nearby indigenous communities

• Omnia CEO Rodrigo Abreu said the project meets environmental requirements, is fully licensed and will need "minimal water use" equivalent to that of up to 50 households

• Casa dos Ventos is backed by TotalEnergies

($1 = 5.0163 reais)