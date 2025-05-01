Brazil's Stefanini looking for acquisitions in the Americas and Europe

RIO DE JANEIRO :The Stefanini Group, a global tech consultancy firm based in Brazil, plans to spend 2 billion reais ($350 million) on acquisitions by the end of 2027, said Marco Stefanini, the company's founder and global CEO.

The group is in talks with targets and may soon announce a transaction in Latin America, and another in Europe in the next 12 months, the CEO told Reuters this week on the sidelines of the tech conference Web Summit Rio.

Stefanini is focused on acquiring companies in those regions and the U.S., he added, with an emphasis on the cloud, finance, analytics, cybersecurity, and artificial intelligence segments.

Recently, Stefanini announced the acquisition of a 60 per cent stake in Escala 24x7, an Amazon Web Services consulting partner based in Miami, targeting the rapidly growing cloud market in Latin America. The value of the transaction was not disclosed.

In total, Stefanini plans to make around 10 acquisitions by the end of 2027.

"We prefer to spread (the investments) to reduce risk," he said.

Stefanini operates in more than 40 countries and ended 2024 with global gross revenues of 8 billion reais.