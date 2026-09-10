Brent oil passes US$100 on Mideast flare-up, stoking inflation fears

NEW YORK: International oil benchmark Brent spiked above US$100 a barrel Wednesday (Sep 9) for the first time since late July following renewed US-Iran hostilities, stoking fears of price increases and interest rate hikes.

The jump in crude prices - with Brent up more than 3 per cent to US$101.21 a barrel - dragged down stock markets as investors worried that major central banks will raise rates to keep a lid on inflation.

On Wall Street, the Dow closed 0.8 per cent down.

Across the Atlantic, Europe's markets fell with Paris ending the day down nearly 2 per cent. European natural gas prices rose sharply to their highest level since early 2023, topping 80 euros per megawatt-hour, as nations strive to replenish stocks ahead of winter.

The US$100-a-barrel mark for crude oil "is a psychological level that matters for markets" and raises "costs for businesses and consumers and ultimately could weigh on economic growth", argued Kathleen Brooks, research director at the XTB trading group.

The main US oil contract, West Texas Intermediate, climbed to over US$96 a barrel. Patrick O'Hare, chief market analyst at Briefing.com, blamed "nettlesome retaliatory strikes between the US and Iran doing the damage".

Average diesel prices in the United States reached a record US$5.94 per gallon, heaping domestic pressure on President Donald Trump ahead of November's midterm elections.

All eyes are on US inflation data due Friday that could cement expectations that the Federal Reserve will raise borrowing costs next week.