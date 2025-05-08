Logo
Business

Britain's digital tax on 'Big Tech' not impacted by trade deal
Smartphone with Google and Amazon apps are seen placed on keyboard in this illustration picture taken on June 25, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
Meta logo is seen in this illustration taken, August 22, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
08 May 2025 11:36PM (Updated: 08 May 2025 11:46PM)
LONDON :Britain's digital services tax, imposed on U.S. companies like Amazon, Google and Meta, will not be changed under the terms of the trade deal agreed between the two countries on Thursday, the British government said.

U.S. President Donald Trump has been strongly critical of digital services taxes, which have been introduced by around 20 countries, saying they were "designed to plunder American companies".

Britain's tax is levied at 2 per cent of the revenue earned by big tech companies in the country.

"The Digital Services Tax remains unchanged as part of today's deal," the British government said in a statement.

"Instead the two nations have agreed to work on a digital trade deal that will strip back paperwork for British firms trying to export to the US - opening the UK up to a huge market that will put rocket boosters on the UK economy."

Source: Reuters
