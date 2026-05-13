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British tech company Humanoid targets US IPO by 2030
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Business

British tech company Humanoid targets US IPO by 2030

British tech company Humanoid targets US IPO by 2030

Artem Sokolov poses in Moscow, Russia November 18, 2021. Picture taken November 18, 2021. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina/File Photo

13 May 2026 08:59PM (Updated: 13 May 2026 09:33PM)
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May 13 : British technology company Humanoid is considering an initial public offering in the United States in 2029 or 2030 as it ramps up production and works through a growing industrial order book, its CEO said on Wednesday.

Artem Sokolov told Reuters the company preferred a U.S. listing venue. He said Humanoid had about 34,000 pre-orders for robots, with deliveries planned over the next three years, and that these represented roughly $2.4 billion in future annual recurring revenue.

Humanoid was founded in 2024 by Sokolov and has no external investors, he said. Sokolov added that he had invested about $100 million in the business so far.

Sokolov did not give a valuation target or further detail on the conditions that would trigger a flotation.

Source: Reuters
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