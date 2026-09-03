Logo
Logo

Business

Broadcom forecasts quarterly sales below estimates amid rising custom AI chip competition
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

Broadcom forecasts quarterly sales below estimates amid rising custom AI chip competition

Broadcom forecasts quarterly sales below estimates amid rising custom AI chip competition

Broadcom logo is seen in this illustration taken June 11, 2026. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

03 Sep 2026 04:21AM (Updated: 03 Sep 2026 04:56AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Sept 2 : Broadcom forecast quarterly revenue below Wall Street estimates on Wednesday, signaling intense competition could hamper gains from its custom processors.

Shares of the Palo Alto, California-based company fell over 3 per cent in extended trading. They have gained about 6 per cent this year, significantly underperforming rivals and the broader semiconductor index.

While Broadcom is a key player in the chip sector, it lags behind AI bellwether Nvidia, whose dominant graphics processors remain the industry standard for AI workloads.

The company expects fourth-quarter revenue of about $34.8 billion, compared with analysts' average estimate of $35.03 billion, according to data compiled by LSEG.

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

Finance chief Amie Thuener said the company expects to maintain its adjusted operating margin at 66 per cent for the fourth quarter, flat from a year ago.

Broadcom also said it expects AI chip sales of $21.7 billion in the fourth quarter, slightly above estimates of $21.33 billion, according to analysts polled by Visible Alpha.

The company's customers are also signing deals with rival firms. Last month, Marvell struck a custom chip deal with Google that could make the search giant one of its biggest investors with an up to $12.2 billion stake.

In April, Broadcom signed a long-term agreement to supply Google with future generations of custom AI chips through 2031.

Broadcom's ability to meet explosive AI demand has also been tested by a strained supply chain. To reduce its reliance on any single manufacturer, the company in July signed a multi-year memorandum of understanding with Samsung Electronics, worth over $200 billion.

AI chip sales more than tripled to $16.7 billion in the third quarter, lifting Broadcom's total revenue to $29.59 billion, which beat estimates of $29.36 billion. Adjusted profit came in at $3.32 per share, compared with estimates of $3.24.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement