Bumble eases women-first messaging rule as dating apps seek engagement boost

Aug 11 : Bumble on Tuesday said it would now allow either person in a match to send the first message, dropping the women-first messaging rule that has been a defining feature of the dating app since its launch in 2014.

The move comes as dating-app companies grapple with user fatigue toward traditional swipe-based platforms and slowing growth, prompting some including Bumble and Tinder-owner Match Group to roll out new features and AI-powered tools aimed at improving engagement.

• Thus far, only women could initiate conversations in heterosexual matches on Bumble, unlike most dating apps, including Tinder, where either user can send the first message.

• Bumble said tests in Canada have shown higher chat initiation rates, fewer expired chats and more mutual conversations after the changes were introduced.

• The company is also extending the reply window to 72 hours from 24 hours as it looks to increase conversations and reduce the number of matches that expire without interaction.

• The changes are a response to demands from users for "more flexibility, less pressure, and more opportunities to create real, meaningful connections," founder and CEO Whitney Wolfe Herd said.

• Earlier this month, Bumble forecast third-quarter revenue below Wall Street estimates and reported a 16.4 per cent decline in paying users.