BYD's sales downturn extends to eighth straight month

SHANGHAI, May 1 : Chinese electric vehicle giant BYD's vehicle sales fell for an eighth straight month, down 15.5 per cent from a year earlier in April, extending its longest-ever sales downturn as it struggles with weak demand at home.

Sales overseas grew 35 per cent to 130,000 vehicles, reversing a 20.5 per cent slide in March, according to Reuters calculations based on a Weibo post by BYD executive Li Yunfei.

The previous longest streak was a six-month decline amid a rollback of government EV subsidies that ended in December 2019.