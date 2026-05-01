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BYD's sales downturn extends to eighth straight month
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Business

BYD's sales downturn extends to eighth straight month

BYD's sales downturn extends to eighth straight month

FILE PHOTO: BYD Senior Vice President in Brazil, Alexandre Baldy, speaks during an interview with Reuters, on the production line at the company's new electric vehicle factory at the Industrial Complex in Camacari, Bahia, Brazil, February 3, 2026. REUTERS/Rafael Martins/File Photo

01 May 2026 07:37PM
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SHANGHAI, May 1 : Chinese electric vehicle giant BYD's vehicle sales fell for an eighth straight month, down 15.5 per cent from a year earlier in April, extending its longest-ever sales downturn as it struggles with weak demand at home.

Sales overseas grew 35 per cent to 130,000 vehicles, reversing a 20.5 per cent slide in March, according to Reuters calculations based on a Weibo post by BYD executive Li Yunfei.

The previous longest streak was a six-month decline amid a rollback of government EV subsidies that ended in December 2019.

Source: Reuters
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