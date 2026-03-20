ByteDance to sell gaming unit Moonton to Saudi PIF-owned firm

HONG KONG, March 20 : Chinese tech company ByteDance said on Friday it has agreed to sell Shanghai Moonton Technology, the studio behind the popular mobile game Mobile Legends: Bang Bang, to a Riyadh-based gaming firm owned by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF).

It did not disclose any financial details but a person with knowledge of the matter said the transaction values Moonton at more than $6 billion.

Reuters reported in February that the company was in advanced talks to sell the business to Savvy Games Group in a deal valued at between $6 billion and $7 billion.

Savvy, owned by Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund, the PIF, is a global games and e-sports company pursuing growth through acquisitions, investments and commercial ventures, its website says.

Japan's Nikkei newspaper first reported the agreement on Friday.