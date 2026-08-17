Logo
Logo

Business

ByteDance signs AI copyright pact with Hollywood trade group
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

ByteDance signs AI copyright pact with Hollywood trade group

ByteDance signs AI copyright pact with Hollywood trade group

FILE PHOTO: Bytedance logo is seen in this illustration taken February 8, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

17 Aug 2026 10:18PM (Updated: 17 Aug 2026 10:22PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Aug 17 : ByteDance and the Motion Picture Association on Monday signed an agreement to strengthen copyright safeguards on the Chinese company's AI video and image-generation models, months after the Hollywood trade group challenged its handling of intellectual property.

The deal, which covers ByteDance's Seedance video and Seedream image-generation models, follows a cease-and-desist letter the MPA sent in February over these tools.

• Disney and other studios in February raised concerns the AI tools could generate content featuring copyrighted characters and celebrity likenesses without authorization.

• ByteDance said newer versions of the models include stronger intellectual-property protections.

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

• Models are offered through services including TikTok, CapCut and Dreamina.

• The MPA's challenge came amid concerns that Seedance could generate content featuring copyrighted film and television characters without permission.

• Both sides said they will continue collaborating on safeguards for copyrighted content as AI technology evolves.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement