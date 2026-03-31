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California AI order requires firms seeking state contracts to have safeguards against abuse
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Business

California AI order requires firms seeking state contracts to have safeguards against abuse

California AI order requires firms seeking state contracts to have safeguards against abuse

California Governor Gavin Newsom delivers the State of the State address in Sacramento, California, U.S. January 8, 2026. REUTERS/Fred Greaves

31 Mar 2026 11:13AM (Updated: 31 Mar 2026 11:15AM)
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Source: Reuters
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