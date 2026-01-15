California to investigate xAI over deepfake content, officials say

WASHINGTON, Jan 14 : California officials said they were demanding answers from Elon Musk's xAI amid the spread of non-consensual sexual images on the platform that has prompted global scrutiny.

"We’re demanding immediate answers from xAI on their plan to stop the creation & spread of this content," California's attorney general, Rob Bonta, wrote on X following a separate pose from Governor Gavin Newsom calling on him "to immediately investigate the company and hold xAI accountable."

Musk said on Wednesday he was not aware of any "naked underage images" generated by xAI's Grok chatbot.