Calls to slow down AI development serve the interests of US AI leaders, says French finance minister

PARIS, Sept 16 : Calls to slow down the development of artificial intelligence serve the interests of U.S. AI leaders, French finance minister Roland Lescure said on Wednesday, adding France and Europe must accelerate on AI so that they can control risks.

"I can clearly see that the calls to slow down are now coming from those at the top of the class... Making everyone behind them slow down so they can stay in first place – I can clearly see their self-interest," Lescure told Reuters.

"I want us to step up our efforts in France and across Europe, to become a leader and to be able to manage the risks," he added.