Canada's Horizon Aircraft taps BETA for flight control system

July 9 : Horizon Aircraft said on Thursday it had selected electric aircraft maker BETA Technologies to supply flight-control computers for its Cavorite X7 aircraft, as it looks to advance certification efforts.

The Canadian hybrid-electric aircraft maker said it will integrate BETA's fly-by-wire flight control hardware and customized software into its Cavorite X7, which can carry one pilot and up to six passengers with as much as 1,500 pounds of payload.

The deal comes as electric and hybrid-electric aircraft firms line up suppliers and gear up for regulatory approvals ahead of commercial deployment, in a bid to meet growing demand for a faster and lower-emission alternative to urban transport.

Flight-control computers help manage aircraft stability and handling and are among the key systems examined by regulators during certification.

Horizon's piloted demonstrator aircraft is expected to begin its testing program in 2027, chief technology officer Tom Brassington told Reuters, calling the BETA deal critical to the aircraft's flight-control integration.

The company said it would use the same flight control computer hardware BETA uses in its own aircraft, a strategy both companies said could lower component costs and strengthen manufacturing efficiency.

BETA — which also makes safety-critical components such as motors and batteries, in addition to flight control systems — was picked earlier this year, alongside rivals Archer and Joby, for a U.S. government pilot program aimed at accelerating the deployment of flying air taxis.

The agreement adds to a string of partnerships announced by Horizon, including deals with RAMPF to manufacture the main body of its aircraft, UK-based F1 supplier Motion Applied to design a custom motor drive inverter, and Pratt & Whitney Canada for its engine.