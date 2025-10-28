Logo
Canary Capital plans to launch first US litecoin, hedera spot ETFs on Tuesday
Representation of cryptocurrency Litecoin is seen in this illustration taken November 29, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

28 Oct 2025 04:22AM
Canary Capital told Reuters that it plans to launch the first exchange-traded products in the United States tied to the litecoin and hedera cryptocurrencies on Tuesday morning.

The cryptocurrency asset management firm is forging ahead with the launch in spite of the shutdown of the U.S. government that has stalled or delayed most review functions of the Securities & Exchange Commission.

"We've had several interactions with the SEC" on both filings over the last year, Steven McClurg, Canary's founder and CEO, told Reuters. "We were very much ready to go" before the shutdown.

Source: Reuters
