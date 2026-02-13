Capgemini exceeds revenue target as AI bookings grow

Feb 13 : French IT services group Capgemini on Friday reported full-year revenue that beat its own target, driven by accelerating growth in the fourth quarter as its recently bought WNS unit fuelled demand for AI-powered business process services.

Revenue grew 3.4 per cent at constant exchange rates to 22.47 billion euros ($26.65 billion) in 2025, exceeding the company's October guidance for 2 per cent to 2.5 per cent growth. Fourth-quarter sales surged 10.6 per cent, with newly acquired WNS and Clou4C making a "significant contribution" after their consolidation, Capgemini said.

Group CEO Aiman Ezzat said generative and agentic AI accounted for more than 10 per cent of group bookings in the quarter, up from around 5 per cent earlier in the year.

($1 = 0.8432 euros)