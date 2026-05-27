Capgemini sets mid-term targets as it bets on AI consulting growth

May 27 : Capgemini unveiled new medium-term targets on Wednesday, as the French IT group positions itself as a consultant to help companies implement AI across industries.

The group targets average yearly revenue growth of 5.5 per cent to 7.5 per cent between 2025 and 2028, and cumulative organic free cash flow of more than €6 billion from 2026 to 2028. It also aims to raise its operating profit before acquisition costs to between 12.1 per cent and 12.3 per cent of revenue by 2028, it said in a statement.