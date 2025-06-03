Cartier tells customers some data stolen in cyberattack

ZURICH :Cartier, the luxury jewellery company owned by Richemont, had its website hacked and some client data stolen, it told customers, according to an email seen by Reuters on Tuesday.

The attack is the latest case of a company being targeted by cyber criminals, with several retailers including Marks & Spencer and Victoria's Secret disclosing similar incidents.

Cartier, whose watches, necklaces and bracelets have been worn by Taylor Swift, Angelina Jolie and Michelle Obama, said "an unauthorised party gained temporary access to our system."

"Limited client information", such as names, e-mail addresses and countries, had been obtained, Cartier said in the email. "The affected information did not include any passwords, credit card details or other banking information," it said, noting it had since contained the issue.

The company said it had further enhanced the protection of its systems and data, as well as informed the relevant authorities, and was also working with "leading external cybersecurity experts."

Cartier did not respond to a request for comment.

Julius Cerniauskas, CEO of web intelligence firm Oxylabs, said the breach showed no brand is safe from cybercrime.

"Attackers are becoming more opportunistic and sophisticated, targeting brands that hold valuable customer data, not just credit card numbers," he said.

U.S. lingerie company Victoria's Secret on Tuesday disclosed that a security incident relating to its information technology systems had forced it to temporarily shut down its website for a few days last week.

Victoria's Secret said the breach did not impact its financial results for the first quarter or cause a material disruption to its operations, but warned that its second quarter could be hit by the additional expenses incurred following the incident.

British retailer Marks & Spencer said last month a "highly sophisticated and targeted" cyberattack in April will cost it about 300 million pounds ($405 million) in lost profits.

Fashion brand The North Face, owned by VF Corporation, has also emailed some customers, saying it discovered a "small-scale" attack in April this year.

The company told customers the hackers used "credential stuffing", trying usernames and passwords stolen from another data breach in the hope customers have reused the credentials across multiple accounts, the BBC said on Tuesday.

VF Corp did not respond to a Reuters request for comment.

London department store Harrods also said last month hackers had attempted to break into its systems, following incidents at Marks & Spencer, and the Co-op Group.

($1 = 0.7406 pounds)