Cathay Pacific flags stronger first-half profit on travel, cargo demand

July 22 : Hong Kong's Cathay Pacific Airways said on Wednesday it expects higher first-half profit attributable for 2026, helped by strong passenger and cargo demand, improved performance from low-cost carrier HK Express and higher contributions from associates.

The airline group forecast a consolidated profit attributable of about HK$6 billion ($765.39 million) to HK$6.5 billion for the six months ended June 30, compared with around HK$3.7 billion from a year earlier.

($1 = 7.8391 Hong Kong dollars)